Gutting Ohio state school board advances in whirlwind lame-duck session

With time running out before the end of the current legislative term, Ohio lawmakers are scrambling to get bills passed and sent to the governor for his signature.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Senate passed a bill that would take away most of the responsibilities of the State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 would rename the Ohio Department of Education to the Department of Education and Workforce or DEW. The director of the office would make decisions about testing and learning standards for Ohio’s K-through-12 students. The office and director would be under the authority of the governor.

Other measures getting attention in Columbus include proposed changes to voting such as requiring a photo ID to cast a ballot. Lawmakers are also looking to make it easier for companies to use the process of fracking under state-owned land and parks in Ohio. Fracking involves injecting highly-pressured liquid into rocky formations underground to extract oil and gas.

The superintendent of Akron Public Schools says the district will pivot from random to regular use of metal detectors and backpack searches at the district’s middle and high school buildings. The change is part of a response to amp up school security after two buildings were locked down this week when a 7th grader was found with a gun inside a fanny pack.

The public dispute between the MetroHealth System and its fired former CEO, Dr. Akram Boutros, has led county council to tighten its control over taxpayer money earmarked for the hospital system from a levy.

Guests:

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Andy Chow, News Editor, Ohio Public Radio/TV Statehouse News Bureau