Residents and public officials in Akron continue to debate developing White Pond area

Sixty-five acres of uninhabited, undeveloped land on the west side of Akron is suddenly a political hot potato, as residents and City Hall envision very different uses for the site in the future.

What some see as a natural preserve, home to animal life and peacefully free for strolling through, the city views as potential for new housing, additional retail, and of course, revenue.

The resulting discussions have pitted neighbor against neighbor, lead to some council members publicly regretting having voted for development and threatens to mar the legacy of Mayor Dan Horrigan, who steps down in 2023.

That controversy in Akron is how we'll kick off the program today, but stick around as later in the hour, we'll hear from former Ohio Gov. Dick Celeste.

He has a new book out and recently spoke with Ideastream Public Media's Rick Jackson. Plus, another episode of our latest Sound of Us "We Hear You" series.

- Anna Huntsman, Akron Canton reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Richard Celeste, Former governor of Ohio; Author "In the Heart of It All: An Unvarnished Account of My Life in Public Service"

- Rick Jackson, Senior host and producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Xeavier Bullock, Former Ideastream Public Media intern

- Erin Burke, Musician

