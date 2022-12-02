Dispute over firing of Cleveland hospital CEO leads to lawsuit

The former chief executive officer of the MetroHealth hospital system, this week filed a lawsuit against his former employer in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. MetroHealth fired Boutros last month after hospital officials say he awarded himself unauthorized bonuses of nearly $2 million. Boutros denies wrongdoing and has repaid the bonuses with interest. Boutros had already planned to step down at the end of this year.

An Ohio House joint resolution that would change the threshold for ballot measures to change the state constitution is moving forward as lawmakers approach a year-end session deadline. The resolution, backed by Secretary of State Frank LaRose would require ballot measures to pass by a super majority of 60% to change the constitution. Currently Ohio requires a simple 50% majority plus one vote.

The City of Cleveland selected the site for its new police headquarters. The city says it will renovate the historic ArtCraft building. The project is expected to be completed by 2025 and house all of the Cleveland Division of Police. The building is located on Superior Avenue in the former garment district. City council must approve the site selection and is expected to take up the issue in January.

Governor Mike DeWine says he supports a proposal in an Ohio Senate bill that would strip the state school board of most of its authority and move education and workforce issues under control of the governor. The state school board would still exist. It is made up of 11-elected and eight-appointed members. But its role would primarily focus on teacher certification and the selection of the state superintendent.

A bill that would have restricted gender affirming care for transgender children will not be taken up during the lame duck session of the Ohio Legislature. The bill’s sponsor, state representative Gary Click, a Republican from Sandusky County says he has decided to hold off on the bill for now. The bill would make it harder for transgender children to receive puberty blockers or hormone treatment. The bill brought opposition testimony from Ohio native and Jeopardy champion, Amy Schneider.

Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

Stephanie Czekalinski, Digital Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Andy Chow, News Editor, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio/TV