The Marshall Project investigation finds racial disparity in drivers ticketed by Bratenahl police

Last week, The Marshall Project-Cleveland released the results of their investigative reporting into police practices in the Village of Bratenahl. Bratenahl is a wealthy suburb on the shore of Lake Erie, known for its grand houses and mansions, bordered by the city of Cleveland on three sides.

The Marshall Project found through an analysis of cases, that the majority of drivers cited for traffic violations by Bratenahl police since 2020, were Black.

The investigation also found that more 60% of drivers ticketed this year came from areas with higher poverty rates, lower household incomes, and larger non-White populations than most Ohio communities.

And -- almost all of the more than 1,000 tickets issued through mid-September this year were given to people who don't live in Bratenahl.

Bratenahl Mayor John Licastro told The Marshall Project in the report, "There is no intentional profiling. We pull over people that break the law, and that's the bottom line. Whatever color they are doesn't matter."

To dig into in this report further - we'll start the "Sound of Ideas" by talking to the lead staff writer of this investigation, Mark Puente.

- Mark Puente, Staff Writer, The Marshall Project