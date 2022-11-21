Local chefs discuss Thanksgiving dishes and memories

It's the Monday before Thanksgiving, and if you're like us, all you're thinking about this week is that big, beautiful feast on Thursday. You may have questions about how long you should thaw your turkey, or what side dishes to start making.

That's why this hour we've invited four local chefs on for our annual Sound of Ideas Friendsgiving show.

We'll not only talk about the best ways to prepare the Thanksgiving meal, but we've asked our chefs to bring a dish to show us how it's done. We'll also chat about thanksgiving trends, including twists on the traditional meal and reminise about memories around the dinner table.

Throughout the show, we want listeners to call in and tell us how you're preparing for Thanksgiving. Do you typically roast or deep fry your turkey? Or are you going with a vegetarian main dish this year, like a Tofurkey? We also want to hear any of your Thanksgiving memories you'd like to share.

-Chef Eric Wells, Owner of Skye LaRae's Culinary Services

-Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams, Owner of Pearl Flower Catering

-Chef Jenn Wirtz, Owner, Der Braumeister

-Chef April Thompson, Owner of Wild Thymez Personal Chef Service