Sound of Ideas Community Tour talks "Inside The Bricks" season 2 at The Happy Dog in Gordon Square

This past year, Ideastream Public Media brought you our latest podcast series "Inside The Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood", which looked at the changing nature of the Gordon Square neighborhood on Cleveland's west side.

The podcast was hosted by a resident of the neighborhood, our Senior Producer Justin Glanville.

He asked residents, business owners, city leaders, and academics about what the area is facing; in terms of rising rents, construction, and a hot real estate market.

The podcast series was capped off with a live forum at The Happy Dog, a hub for discussion in the very neighborhood we were focusing on.

That discussion was held in front of a live audience, Ideastream's first live Community Tour in over two years.

We heard more from residents in the area, as well as other voices concerned with the success of Gordon Square (or the Detroit Shoreway as it's sometimes called).

Today's program features a pared down version of that discussion.

- Chaundrea Simmons, Neighborhood Resident and Owner, Shea Culinary Services

- Raymond Bobgan, Executive Artistic Director, Cleveland Public Theater

- Ben Dieterich, Neighborhood Resident

- Jenny Spencer, Councilperson for Ward 15

- Tania Menesse, President and CEO, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress

- Bradford Davy, Chief Strategy Officer, The City of Cleveland

- Justin Glanville, Senior Producer, Ideastream Public Media