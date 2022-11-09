Analysis: Northeast Ohio experts discuss 2022 Ohio General Election results

The 2022 General Election is in the books. The near-constant barrage of campaign ads is over. The voters have made their choices.

Early last night, barely after polls closed in Ohio on midterm Election Day, Republican Governor Mike DeWine was declared the victor in his race against Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton. It was a political drubbing. DeWine told his supporters he would get to work on unfinished businesses. Whaley, the first woman to be nominated to run for governor, said there was unfinished business for her supporters to attend to, as well.



The early gubernatorial result was a harbinger. Republicans swept every statewide office, though not with such breakneck speed. Republicans also increased their supermajorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.

In the race to succeed Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate, Republican J.D. Vance beat Democrat Tim Ryan. The race was projected to be close. But Vance beat Ryan by several points.

Nationally, the balance of the U.S. Senate is still in question. A handful of races are too close to call and the race in Georgia between incumbent Raphael Warnock and former pro football player Herschel Walker may go to a December runoff. The New York Times forecasts that we could see a 50 - 50 split in the Senate. It appears likely that Republicans will take control of the House from the Democrats, though.

The Ohio Supreme Court took a right turn as all three Republicans prevailed, including in the race for Chief Justice, a position that had been held by a swing-vote Republican, Maureen O'Connor, who sided with Democrats on redistricting.

Akron voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 10, a charter amendment to establish a civilian police review board, and Democrat Emilia Sykes beat Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert to represent the 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. It was an ugly race with negative ads fueled by outside money.

And the next Cuyahoga County executive will be Chris Ronayne, the former president of the nonprofit Univesity Circle, Inc. Ronayne, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Weingart by a large margin.

We will discuss the results of the 2022 General Election with our panel of political experts. What do the results from November 8 tell us about the electorate in Ohio and what comes next for lawmakers in Washington and Columbus as a result?

Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

Matt Cox, Founder & President, Capitol Partners

Ifeolu Claytor, Treasurer, Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

