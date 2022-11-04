Outcome of two Ohio races could swing balance of power in U.S. House and Senate

Control of the United States House of Representative and Senate is on the line and the tipping point for each chamber could come down to races in Ohio.

The Senate race between Republican JD Vance and Tim Ryan is, based on polls, very close. Vance is endorsed by former President Donald Trump while Ryan is a veteran Democrat who has served the Youngstown area in Congress for decades. Outside groups are spending big money on this race. According to Ad-Impact, as of late October the spending was at $86 million.

The other Ohio race being watched nationally and bringing tons of outside spending is the Ohio 13 th Congressional race between Democrat Emilia Sykes and Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert. The district has been redrawn and now includes all of Summit County and parts of Stark and Portage counties as well.

Heading into Election Day, federal agencies say there is concern about the increased potential for political violence. That concern is also for the days and weeks after election day, especially in instances where vote counts may take more time.

Two deaths on the same day of people being held in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail are under investigation. A 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Metro after being found “in distress” in her cell on Tuesday morning. Later that same day, a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead also at Metro after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Cuyahoga County recently shelved discussions and decisions on whether to build a new jail to replace the current decrepit facility. The future of the facility and the plan to renovate or replace it will be left to the next county executive.

Cleveland residents accustomed to raking their leaves to the curb for pick-up by the city will be able to continue doing so. The Bibb administration changed the policy this week to make everyone in the city bag their own leaves. The administration says it was to make the policy fair for everyone. But early this norning a press release announced the leaf collection policy will remain unchanged. Residents and council had pushed back on the new policy. People living in "high-generation" areas with dense tree coverage are allowed to rake loose leaves to the curb for pick-up.

Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director, Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV