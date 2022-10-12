‘Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood’ podcast episode explores the issue of gentrification

Over the last few weeks, we have been bringing you the latest episodes of our new podcast, Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood here on Wednesdays on The Sound of Ideas.

This second season of the podcast, focuses on the Gordon Square neighborhood where Ideastream Public Media Senior Producer Justin Glanville lives with his family.

It is a neighborhood that is undergoing rapid transformation and investment.

This week in the fifth episode, Justin talks about gentrification and whether it’s really a concern in a city that is losing population yearly. Some experts say declining neighborhoods are a much bigger problem here -- and the one we need to spend most of our time trying to solve. They say we should not in any way stand in the way of development.

Others say, it's not right to allow vulnerable populations to be pushed out neighborhoods that DO have rising property values, jobs and shops.

We cannot take calls during the podcast segment, but we still want to hear from you. You can stop by Scoot Cold Brew on West 114th Street between noon and 2 this afternoon to weigh in with your thoughts and meet Justin. Or you can go to ideastream.org/insidethebricks where you can take a survey or sign up for a behind-the-scenes newsletter about the show.



- Justin Glanville, Senior Producer, Ideastream Public Media