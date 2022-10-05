First-year Cleveland Guardians defy expectations, prepare for first round postseason series

The Cleveland Guardians will host a first-round playoff series at Progressive Field this weekend. It is an outcome that not many predicted at the start of the season back in the spring when the team debuted under its new nickname of Guardians.

The labor dispute that forced a lockout at the start of the season means that we are still playing the final games of the regular season in this first week of October. As a result, the playoff picture has been slow to come into focus. Based on the outcomes of Tuesday's games, the Guardians will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round beginning Friday.

We will talk about the Guardians with Joe Posnanski, a former Clevelander and nationally known sports journalist and author.

Later in the hour, we will bring you the latest episode of our new podcast, Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood.’ This second season of the podcast, focuses on the Gordon Square neighborhood where Ideastream Public Media Senior Producer Justin Glanville lives with his family. It is a neighborhood that is undergoing rapid transformation and investment.

This week in the fourth episode, Justin talks to former Gordon Square neighborhood residents about why they decided to leave, and how they feel about their decisions now. The emotions aren't always as straightforward as we might think.

Joe Posnanski, Author, Sports Journalist, Columnist, JoeBlogs

Justin Glanville, Senior Reporter/Producer, Ideastream Public Media

