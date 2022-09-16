Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon says time is right to begin transition to new leadership

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be searching for a new CEO. Eric Gordon, who has led the district for the past 11 years announced this week he will not seek reappointment to the post. Gordon will leave the role of CEO at the end of the current school year.

Gordon says the timing was right for him to leave and for the district to transition to new leadership.

He was selected as the new CEO in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer. Under his leadership, the districts has undergone a number of reforms with the aim of improving the quality of education available to students.

The Ohio Department of Education released report cards for the state’s school districts yesterday.

This year’s report cards came with a new format. Rather than give grades of “A” through “F” districts were graded on a star-rating system from one to five stars. Areas on which districts were graded included achievement, early literacy, and graduation rates.

An overall star-rating for a school or a district as a whole, however, was not given this year. The Ohio Department of Education says that rating will be given in future report cards.

The Ohio state school board is expected to consider a resolution at its meeting next week that opposes the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students.

Those proposed rules would require schools to investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or risk losing federal funding for programs such as school breakfasts and lunches.

A Hamilton County Common Pleas judge has granted a 14-day restraining order on Ohio’s new abortion law that bans the procedure once fetal cardiac electrical activity is detected. That could be as early as six-weeks into a pregnancy.

This so-called “heartbeat law” went into effect once the U-S Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade in its decision in the Dobbs versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization case in June.

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will discontinue inpatient and emergency room services in November.

Hospital officials say changes in health care over the last decade made the moves necessary.

After November 15, St. Vincent will provide outpatient mental health, addiction, primary care and urge care.

Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Conor Morris, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV