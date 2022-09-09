Akron City Council puts civilian police review board measure on ballot

Akron City Council held a special meeting yesterday for the purpose of approving an ordinance to place an issue on the November ballot creating a civilian police review board. If approved by voters, the measure would create a 9-member board that would give input on policing matters including training and misconduct investigations. The push for the measure came following the police shooting death in June of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man.

Cleveland police are investigating after an officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority fatally shot a man on Labor Day morning. Bodycam footage taken from the officer shows he fired his weapon after being attacked and punched by a man on West 174th Street near Riverside Park. The footage shows the officer first attempted to use his taser to subdue the man.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will use transit ambassadors to help assist riders and deal with situations that do not call for armed police. The transit ambassadors will be on Healthline buses and at RTA rail stations. They will assist riders navigating the transit system and be called upon to defuse non-criminal situations that may arise on RTA vehicles.

With about two-months left until the General Election in November—these last few weeks will be crunch time for candidates. In Ohio, the marquee races for the midterms will be for governor and United States Senate and former President Trump is weighing in on both races. Trump announced he will hold a rally in Youngstown next week to support Republican J-D Vance. He also has endorsed Mike DeWine in the governor’s race—something he did not do before the May primary.

Cedar Point says it is the end of the line for the Top Thrill Dragster. The ride was billed as the tallest and fastest in the world when it made its debut 19 years ago. But the ride has not been open since last August when a bracket fell off the ride and critically injured a rider. The park says the coaster will be retired and a new reimaged ride will be created to take its place.

Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV