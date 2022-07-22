Family of Jayland Walker claims the investigation is compromised as Akron officials discuss reform

The city of Akron this week announced ideas for police reform, weeks after the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. Among the proposals, create a citizens review board, and add dash cams to patrol cars.

Meanwhile, Walker's family and legal team say the ongoing investigation into his death is "compromised" and they have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved.

In Cleveland, Mayor Justin Bibb and Council President Blaine Griffin revealed the city's plan to protect reproductive rights following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v Wade, including a Reproductive Freedom Fund to cover travel for people who need to go out of state for an abortion.

A Cleveland public school that's housed at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland could face an uncertain future because of two bills making their way through the Ohio legislature that limit education and healthcare for LGBT students.

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected another set of Republican-drawn maps, meaning the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which has accomplished nothing, must go back to work. And the state fair starts next week in Columbus, the first since 2019, and the first where weapons are allowed. Guns and butter sculptures.

We discuss these and other stories of the week on the "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."

Ideastream Public Media, Senior Reporter, Kabir Bhatia

The Buckeye Flame editor, Ken Schneck

Statehouse News Bureau Correspondent Jo Ingles