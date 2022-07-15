Akron reviewing need for curfew says officers allowed to remove name tags amid safety concerns

Akron’s mayor says an overnight curfew will remain in place but that the need for it is being reviewed continuously. The city implemented the curfew in response to protests following the police shooting death of Jayland Walker. The 25-year-old died after being shot following a failed traffic stop and chase on June 27.

Eight officers were involved in Walker’s death—who was unarmed when he was shot. But Police Chief Steve Mylett says he will not release the names of the officers involved until he receives direction from the Ohio Attorney General’s office. The state’s crime lab is the lead investigating agency in the case.

In a daily media briefing yesterday, Mylett said that officers have been given permission to remove their name tags on their uniforms. The chief cited threats made against officers and their families.

Walker’s funeral was held Wednesday in the Akron Civic Theater where hundreds of mourners paid their respects and where he was remembered as a son, grandson, brother and friend.

The funeral has led to re-iterated calls for police accountability and reform. One demand that activists say could be implemented immediately is equipping police cruisers with dash cameras.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe versus Wade has added another aspect to the polarization that already sharply divides the country.

A case out of Columbus has become the latest flashpoint.

The Indianapolis Star reported on July 1 a story about a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had to be taken to Indiana for an abortion after being sexually assaulted. Ohio now bans abortions after six-weeks .

The story gained attention nationally, especially on social media. President Biden mentioned it when he visited Ohio last week. Governor DeWine was asked about it too. But others raised doubts about the story citing the single-source used in the reporting and that fact-checkers could not confirm it.

Attorney General Dave Yost went on Fox News and raised his doubts about the case saying his office had not heard “a whisper” about any investigation. Then, Wednesday, a Franklin County court charged a 27-year-old Columbus man in the rape. During the hearing a Columbus detective testified that police were made aware of the girl’s pregnancy through Franklin County Children Services-

Marlene Harris-Taylor, Managing Producer for Health, Ideastream Public Media

Andrew Meyer, News Director, WKSU, Ideastream Public Media

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV