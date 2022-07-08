Akron police shooting leads to protests and calls for reform and accountability

The fatal police shooing of Jayland Walker has led to increasing calls for accountability and reform. Those calls are coming from city residents, activists, protesters, and area pastors.

The 25-year-old died after being shot numerous times by police following a brief chase on June 27.

The medical examiner says there were more than 60 wounds on Walker’s body. Police have not yet confirmed the total number of bullets fired at Walker—who was unarmed when he was shot.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been brought in to handle the investigation.

The release of bodycam footage from the shooting prompted large protests against police in Akron this week. Dozens were arrested and some businesses sustained damage. That led Mayor Dan Horrigan to implement a curfew that was lifted Wednesday only to be re-imposed Thursday. The curfew will be in effect from 10pm until 6am until another order rescinds it. Protesters have criticized what they describe as the “militarized occupation” of the city during the demonstrations.

The post-Roe landscape is evolving quickly in Ohio. The United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision that guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion two-weeks ago.

Ohio moved immediately to enact its so-called “heartbeat bill” that bans abortions after six-weeks. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio filed a request with the Ohio Supreme Court to block the law from going into effect.And not long after we concluded our discussion last week—the Ohio Supreme Court denied the request. That means the heartbeat bill is in effect—with the likelihood that lawmakers will pass a complete ban later in the year.

An Ohio state senator is suggesting that men should be held accountable for unintended pregnancies too now that abortion is largely not an option. Senator Tina Maharath, a Democrat from Canal Winchester, says her legislation would allow anyone who becomes pregnant to file a civil lawsuit against the person who impregnated them—even if the sex was consensual. The bill would allow a court to order a person who it determines causes a pregnancy to pay damages of not less than $5000 plus court costs and attorney fees.

Nick Castele, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau News Editor, Ohio Public Radio/TV