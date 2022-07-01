Here is a look at some of the topics for this week's Reporters Roundtable.

Women, activists and providers trying to navigate quickly changing abortion landscape in Ohio

It has been a week since the United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark, Roe versus Wade case, that guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

The 6-3 ruling came down just after our radio discussion ended last week in a case known as Dobbs versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The decision—which had been anticipated due to a leaked draft of the majority opinion-- handed regulation of abortion access back to the states.

In Ohio, that meant that the lifting of an injunction that had prevented the so-called ‘heartbeat bill’ from going into effect. That bill bans abortions at about six weeks—after fetal cardiac activity is detected. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio is among the organizations leading a new legal challenge and filed a lawsuit to ban the law with the Ohio Supreme Court.

A Republican super-majority controls both chambers of the Ohio Legislature and a full-abortion ban is anticipated when lawmakers return from summer break.

Large-Ohio employers such as Giant Eagle and Amazon have said they will help employees who need abortion care with travel expenses. Many women will have to travel hundreds of miles to get abortion services---Illinois being one of the closest states that is expected to continue to provide abortions to women.

Prosecutors in Columbus and here in Cuyahoga County say they will avoid criminalizing abortion, choosing not to prosecute those who seek or provide an abortion.

The overturning of Roe may impact the upcoming general election.

But even as protests and politics erupted over the end of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, on the personal level, the decision left women and healthcare providers trying to navigate the rapidly changing and confusing post-Roe environment.

The family of a man shot and killed by Akron police following a chase says it wants answers and accountability from police.

25-year-old Jayland Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds after police say he fled an attempted traffic stop and fired at officers early Monday morning.

Police say Walker first fled in his vehicle and then on foot. Officers, used taser first to subdue Walker and then fired their guns.

The algal bloom predicted to form in Lake Erie this summer will be smaller than last year’s.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released its forecast for Lake Erie yesterday. It predicts a bloom with a severity of 3.5 this summer as compared to last year’s bloom which rated a 6.

A bloom of greater than 5 is deemed to be severe.

Algal blooms form on Lake Erie—in the western basin—each summer fed by run off from farms. The blue-green algae can produce a toxin that impacts drinking water and recreation on the lake.

The nation will mark its independence on Monday—but you may be hearing fireworks already in your neighborhood. Unlike previous years, now setting off consumer grade fireworks in Ohio is legal.

A new law goes into effect today that replaces the old liar's law—where buyers had to promise to set the fireworks off outside of Ohio. The new Ohio law allows people to set fireworks off on several holiday throughout the year and the days around those celebrations. But just because the law is on the books—doesn't mean you are legal where you live. Communities are able to opt out of the new law.

Lisa Ryan, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

Isabella Keller, Intern, Ideastream Public Media

