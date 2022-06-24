Do communities reap benefits worth the cost of property tax exemptions for nonprofits?

Healthcare--and the renowned hospital systems that call Cleveland and Northeast Ohio home make up a significant part of the local economy. Systems such as Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals operate as non-profits receiving, property tax breaks in exchange for serving the public good. But is the return benefit worth it for the community in lieu of the actual property tax dollars that nonprofit hospital systems save?

The Clinic owns property worth two-point-four billion in the county. U-H owns property worth three-quarters of a billion based on 2018 property estimates. If those properties were fully taxable, combined, the systems would pay more than 100-million in property taxes. The hospital systems say that the community gets

We should note, the hospital systems, however, do pay property taxes on the for-profit operations in their systems such as food and retail. For the Clinic that was 5-million in 2019 and 2020.

The Clinic and U-H are also among the biggest employers in the county--providing thousands of jobs. And those workers generate billions in earnings and wages that are taxable and contribute to the local tax base

Ideastream Public Media's digital producer, Stephanie Czekalinski reported on the topic in a three-part series published on WKSU-dot-org this week.

A tale of two franchises this week in Cleveland.

First the Browns. The team pushed back on criticism it received this week after a transportation blog, NEOtrans, reported that owners were looking to build a new stadium with a price tag in excess of 1-billion dollars.

A team spokesperson said this week that a feasibility study being done by the team looks at a significant renovation at the current stadium site and does not look at building a new stadium or moving the stadium. That feasibility study is scheduled to be released next year. The Browns current lease at FirstEnergy Stadium runs through 2028.

Now let’s talk the Guardians.

It is the first year with the new team name. It has the 28 th lowest payroll out of 30 Major League Baseball Teams. With the exception of a few veterans like Jose Ramirez and Shane Bieber, this team is young. It is the youngest roster in the majors.

Stephanie Czekalinski, Digital Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Ken Schneck, Editor, The Buckeye Flame

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV



