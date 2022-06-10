Cleveland looks to stem gun violence as gun rights and gun control are debated nationally

Gun violence and the debate over guns, gun control, and gun rights had the attention of leaders both nationally and locally this week. The United State House Oversight and Reform Committee heard emotional and gut-wrenching testimony on recent mass shootings. Those testifying included a fourth-grade survivor from the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The United States House went on to pass a packet of gun reform measures-known as the Protecting Our Kids Act. It includes raising the age to buy a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21. The measure goes to the Senate where it is not expected to pass.

Here in Cleveland, Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland public safety officials took up the issue of gun violence. Police have responded to nearly 500 shootings including 52-gun related homicides.

A toy gun, police say, appears to have started a deadly fight last week in Akron that led to a teenage boy being beaten to death outside of the I Promise School. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said Wednesday that teens fired water-filled beads from a toy gun at another group playing basketball at the school. That led to a confrontation between the groups and 17-year-old Ethan Liming died from injuries.

A federal judge has reduced the prison sentence for former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora. He is currently serving 28-years for his conviction on charged related to a county corruption investigation. Judge Sarah Lioi reduced Dimora prison sentence from 28 years to 23 years, moving his release date to 2031.

Cleveland City Council unanimously passed legislation this week to create the Cleveland Commission on Black Women and Girls. The commission will be made up of 14-members including Black women and girls and drawn from a wide range of backgrounds including corporations, social services, higher education, labor and the faith community. The role of the committee will be to advise the mayor and council and make recommendations to address systemic issues.

Cleveland City Council will be working on its summer break approving commissioners to the new Community Police Commission. Voters approved the creation of the police oversight commission when it passed Issue 24 last year.

Marlene Harris-Taylor, Managing Producer for Health, Ideastream Public Media

Matt Richmond, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Andy Chow, News Editor, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio/TV

