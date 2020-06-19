Weekly Regional Roundtable June 19, 2020

Rick Jackson and a panel of reporters round up the biggest state, regional, and local stories of the week. The big story this week is Governor Mike DeWine's proposal to improve police conduct across the state. We also get the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and how it continues to affect Ohioans. Our guest this week is the president and CEO of Global Cleveland Joe Cimperman. He'll talk to us about the United States Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhoof Arrivals program, and how that will affect Northeast Ohio.

Tony Ganzer, Host/Producer, ideastream

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief

Joe Cimperman, President and CEO, Global Cleveland