Weekly Regional News Roundtable - February 28, 2020

The governor comes to Cleveland to talk coronavirus and preparedness.An outlet mall developer wants to build on the edge of the Muni Lot. Is it worth pursuing? And, the Census Bureau turns to Sesame Street to increase the count when paperwork comes to our households. Rick Jackson and a panel of guests discuss that and more on the Sound of Ideas news roundtable.

Nick Castele, ideastream

Brent Larkin, The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau