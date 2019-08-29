Cleveland Looks To Technology To Improve Safety; Business Roundtable Statement Redefines Corporation

Cleveland is deploying technology to make neighborhoods safer. The first components of the Smart Safe CLE program are being installed. The plan is for 61, 000 new, brighter LED streetlights -- though some residents have complained they're too bright -- and a thousand cameras. In addition, city council has acccepted a grant to test a high-tech audio system that can detect and pinpoint gunshots. We'll talk with the city's 4th District Police Commander and the Cleveland Public Power Commissioner about the safety technology and resdents' concerns about the rollout so far. Later, the Business Roundtable CEO group says for the first time that maximizing shareholder profits is not the main objective of corporations.

For More Information:

Brandon Kutz, Commander, Cleveland Police Department, Fourth District

Ivan Henderson, Commissioner at Cleveland Public Power

Scott Suttell, Managing Editor, Crain's Cleveland Business

Chris Laszlo, Ph.D., Professor, Organizational Behavior, Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University