© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Cleveland Looks To Technology To Improve Safety; Business Roundtable Statement Redefines Corporation

Published August 29, 2019 at 1:06 PM EDT

Cleveland is deploying technology to make neighborhoods safer. The first components of the Smart Safe CLE program are being installed.  The plan is for 61, 000 new, brighter LED streetlights -- though some residents have complained they're too bright -- and a thousand cameras.  In addition, city council has acccepted a grant to test  a high-tech audio system that can detect and pinpoint gunshots.  We'll talk with the city's 4th District Police Commander and the Cleveland Public Power Commissioner about the safety technology and resdents' concerns about the rollout so far.  Later, the Business Roundtable CEO group says for the first time that maximizing shareholder profits is not the main objective of corporations.

For More Information:

Cleveland Public Power LED Street Light page

Business Roundtable Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation

Brandon Kutz, Commander, Cleveland Police Department, Fourth District  
Ivan Henderson, Commissioner at Cleveland Public Power  
Scott Suttell, Managing Editor, Crain's Cleveland Business 
Chris Laszlo, Ph.D., Professor, Organizational Behavior, Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable