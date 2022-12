Governor Mike DeWine signed the so-called "Heartbeat" Bill into law, making Ohio the most restrictive state for abortions. Rick Jackson and the panel discuss the future of that law and its implications, Cuyahoga County's higher infant mortality rate, and much more on this week's Reporter's Roundtable.

Nick Castele, Reporter, ideastream

Andy Chow, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau