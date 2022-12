Sen. Sherrod Brown is in Iowa tetsing his message for a potential presidential run, former Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic is considering running for mayor again, and home prices in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County are rising. Rick Jackson and a panel of journalists discuss all that and more on this week's Reporter's Roundtable.

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer, ideastream

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com