Weekly Regional Roundtable: 2018 Year In Review

Published January 3, 2019 at 8:50 PM EST

In this special year in review roundtable, our panel of area journalists spotlight some of the stories that grabbed our attention these past twelve months -- and the impact those stories had on the region and state in 2018. Among topics discussed: the political landscape and happenings along the road to November's election, the economic issues that were felt here in Northeast Ohio and beyond, plus the ongoing mishaps in Cuyahoga County.

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer, ideastream

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

M.L. Schultze, ideastream contributor

