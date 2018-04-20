© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published April 20, 2018 at 4:10 PM EDT
Political tides may be turning, if you judge by how much cash candidates are raising in some Ohio Congressional races.What does the gathering of dollars mean for candidates who have traditionally trailed in the ability to spend?

And parents in Cleveland express outrage, after plans to mothball the gifted and talented program at a lower east side school are revealed. Why would the district scrap one of its highest-scoring schools? That and much more on the Friday roundtable.

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor & Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

