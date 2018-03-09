© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published March 9, 2018 at 3:48 PM EST
"Everyone is going through something." So wrote the Cavaliers' Kevin Love, creating a flood of requests for information and an outpouring of support to those fighting mental health issues. We discuss what's come from this revelatory article.

Also on the roundtable, Governor Kasich delivers a far-from-the-usual State of the State address. And could what we learned by losing the Browns save the Columbus Crew?

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor & Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

