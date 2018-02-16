Weekly Regional News Round Up

Ohio Republicans are pushing a plan that could combine three state agencies into one. Are you ready for the Department of Learning and Achievement?

Cleveland police are getting heat for not turning over rape kits, as state law mandates.

And imagine a 20 minute ride to the ballpark for an Indians/White Sox game -- but in Chicago. That and more on this Friday news rounds up.

This Friday’s roundtable mentioned subpoenas for documents related to any contacts between Cuyahoga County and organizations including OneCleveland, OneCommunity, DigitalC and everstream. ideastream had board affiliation and service agreements with OneCommunity and has service agreements with DigitalC and everstream.

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer of Community Affairs, ideastream

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Andy Chow, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau