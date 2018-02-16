© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published February 16, 2018 at 3:26 PM EST
[Photo: Shutterstock.com]

Ohio Republicans are pushing a plan that could combine three state agencies into one. Are you ready for the Department of Learning and Achievement?

Cleveland police are getting heat for not turning over rape kits, as state law mandates.

And imagine a 20 minute ride to the ballpark for an Indians/White Sox game -- but in Chicago. That and more on this Friday news rounds up.

This Friday’s roundtable mentioned subpoenas for documents related to any contacts between Cuyahoga County and organizations including OneCleveland, OneCommunity, DigitalC and everstream. ideastream had board affiliation and service agreements with OneCommunity and has service agreements with DigitalC and everstream. 

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer of Community Affairs, ideastream

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Andy Chow, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Stephanie Jarvis
stephanie.jarvis@ideastream.org | 216-916-6340
See stories by Stephanie Jarvis