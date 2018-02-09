Weekly Regional News Round Up

Filing deadlines are past and the makeup of political races across Ohio is set. But in Cuyahoga County, a surprising number of candidates, including the county executive, will be running unopposed.

The Ohio Supreme Court upholds a ruling that may close the last abortion clinic in Toledo.

And might Ohio finally have congressional districts that make sense geographically, instead of politically? That and more on the Friday roundtable.

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor & Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau