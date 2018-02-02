Weekly Regional News Round Up

On our reporter's roundtable, we'll talk about the state Supreme Court decision that lets stand the state rejection of a package of ordinances against guns, passed by the city of Cleveland.

Opioid talks continue, as a Cleveland-based federal judge looks for a solution that keeps many sides from feeling targeted.

And of course, there is the loss of Chief Wahoo, still keeping folks elated or angry.

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer, ideastream

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau