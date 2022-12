Amazon cancels a delivery to Cleveland, but Ohio is still on the list. We look at why this region fell short and what Columbus needs do, to keep hopes alive. Plus, is this the end of the road for ECOT? We dig into that and more on the Friday roundtable.

M.L. Schultze, Reporter & Digital Editor, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau