The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published January 12, 2018 at 4:02 PM EST
[Photo: Shutterstock.com]

It's been a wild week on the political front, with candidates leaving, candidates declaring, and candidates merging their efforts in the race to become Ohio's next governor --  and it impacts the U.S. Senate race. We sort through who's still running and who else might make moves before the February deadline. We'll have that and more on this Friday news roundtable. 

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer, ideastream

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

