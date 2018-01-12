Weekly Regional News Round Up
It's been a wild week on the political front, with candidates leaving, candidates declaring, and candidates merging their efforts in the race to become Ohio's next governor -- and it impacts the U.S. Senate race. We sort through who's still running and who else might make moves before the February deadline. We'll have that and more on this Friday news roundtable.
Joe Frolik, Managing Producer, ideastream
Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau