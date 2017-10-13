© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published October 13, 2017 at 3:18 PM EDT
[Photo: Shutterstock.com]

When it comes to hate speech, how much of it does the constitution actually protect? One man who has been pushing the limits wants to come speak in Ohio, but colleges here are barring the door. An Ohio congressman donates some of the money he received for his campaign - to groups which oppose guns. And paper or plastic - or keep the change? We'll look at proposed legislation for the end of your shipping trips.

That and more on the weekly regional news roundtable.

Thoughts on today's show? Send an email to soi@wcpn.org or tweet us -- we're @soundofideas

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor & Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEnvironmentSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Stephanie Jarvis
stephanie.jarvis@ideastream.org | 216-916-6340
See stories by Stephanie Jarvis