Weekly Regional News Round Up

When it comes to hate speech, how much of it does the constitution actually protect? One man who has been pushing the limits wants to come speak in Ohio, but colleges here are barring the door. An Ohio congressman donates some of the money he received for his campaign - to groups which oppose guns. And paper or plastic - or keep the change? We'll look at proposed legislation for the end of your shipping trips.

That and more on the weekly regional news roundtable.

Thoughts on today's show? Send an email to soi@wcpn.org or tweet us -- we're @soundofideas

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor & Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau