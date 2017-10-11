© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Health Care News Roundtable & Hidden Brain

Published October 11, 2017 at 1:13 PM EDT
Credit: txking/shutterstock.com

Legislative efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have failed. But President Trump promised in a Tweet this week to do what Congress couldn't, with, in his words, "the power of the pen." On The Sound of Ideas, we'll convene a panel of health care policy experts to discuss what Trump might do to alter Obamacare, and what the administration already has done. And we'll take your calls. Later, we'll meet NPR's Social Science Correspondent Shankar Vedantam. His "Hidden Brain" show debuts on WCPN tomorrow night at 9 and seeks to explain why we do what we do.

-Loren Anthes, Public Policy Fellow, Medicaid Policy Center, The Center for Community Solutions

-Sarah Jane Tribble, Senior Correspondent, Kaiser Health News, former Be Well Health Reporter at ideastream

-Rea Hederman, Executive Vice President and health expert, The Buckeye Institute

-Shankar Vedantam, Host, NPR’s Hidden Brain

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Healthcare NavigationSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Rachel Rood
rachel.rood@ideastream.org | 216-916-6246
See stories by Rachel Rood