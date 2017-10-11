Health Care News Roundtable & Hidden Brain

Legislative efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have failed. But President Trump promised in a Tweet this week to do what Congress couldn't, with, in his words, "the power of the pen." On The Sound of Ideas, we'll convene a panel of health care policy experts to discuss what Trump might do to alter Obamacare, and what the administration already has done. And we'll take your calls. Later, we'll meet NPR's Social Science Correspondent Shankar Vedantam. His "Hidden Brain" show debuts on WCPN tomorrow night at 9 and seeks to explain why we do what we do.

-Loren Anthes, Public Policy Fellow, Medicaid Policy Center, The Center for Community Solutions

-Sarah Jane Tribble, Senior Correspondent, Kaiser Health News, former Be Well Health Reporter at ideastream

-Rea Hederman, Executive Vice President and health expert, The Buckeye Institute

-Shankar Vedantam, Host, NPR’s Hidden Brain