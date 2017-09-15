© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published September 15, 2017 at 4:48 PM EDT
The number 23 stands for much more than LeBron James' jersey today, as the Cleveland Indians seek to extend a baseball record with their 23rd consecutive victory this evening -- one night after clinching a post-season berth. On the reporters roundtable we'll look at last night's walk off win -- but more importantly, digest the energy this baseball club has pumped into this city as this historic run continues.

The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center gets some high powered visitors from Washington, learning how to translate sucesses here to hospitals elsewhere.

A Cleveland Heights church defies the law, to create a sanctuary for an undocumented Northeast Ohio woman - we'll hear the reasons, and the reactions.

 

Nick Castele, Reporter, ideastream

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

