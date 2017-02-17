© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Weekly Regional News Roundtable

Published February 17, 2017 at 4:22 PM EST
On the roundtable this morning, Governor Kasich's plan to potentially have teachers serve what amount to unpaid internships... just to continue holding their jobs.

As the state talks redistribution of wealth, there are detractors to the governor's plan -- and they aren't being quiet about what's perceived as another rural versus urban battle.

Nor are detractors of a plan to upgrade the home arena of the NBA champions. They turned out in record numbers this week. We'll have details of that meeting as well.

Chris Quinn, VP of Content, cleveland.com

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

