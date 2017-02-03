© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published February 3, 2017 at 4:02 PM EST
[Photo: qvist/Shutterstock.com]

It was a busy week for the mayor of Cleveland, introducing some pointed budget declarations, and declaring himself a candidate for an historic fourth four-year term in office. He's not the only one running though - at least two more names joined the throng, with more reportedly to come.

Also on the reporter's roundtable, Governor Kasich says he has an idea for fixing school boards -- he wants non elected business people to take some new seats.

Chris Quinn, VP of Content, cleveland.com

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEconomySound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Stephanie Jarvis
stephanie.jarvis@ideastream.org | 216-916-6340
See stories by Stephanie Jarvis