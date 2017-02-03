Weekly Regional News Round Up
It was a busy week for the mayor of Cleveland, introducing some pointed budget declarations, and declaring himself a candidate for an historic fourth four-year term in office. He's not the only one running though - at least two more names joined the throng, with more reportedly to come.
Also on the reporter's roundtable, Governor Kasich says he has an idea for fixing school boards -- he wants non elected business people to take some new seats.
Chris Quinn, VP of Content, cleveland.com
M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor, WKSU
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau