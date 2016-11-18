Weekly Regional News Roundtable

Strong reaction from Ohioans and across the country, as a man with a legacy of hate is named a White House advisor.

A controversail local police officer is under investigation again, this time for being involved in an altercation.

And Ohio nearly tops the list of places where babies have the highest rate of not reaching their first birthday. We'll look at new numbers out this week on infant mortality.



