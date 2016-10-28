Weekly Regional News Round Up

After what seemed like years of silence from league offices, this week baseball commissioner Rob Manfred declared he will speak to the Indians ownership about the increasingly controversial mascot -- Chief Wahoo.We discuss that ahead of the weekend slate of World Series games. Then, we turn to politics, from the sheer number of visits -- to early voting numbers -- to the legality of taking selfies in the voting booth. And the Cleveland schools are spending huge sums of money... to find out why they lost huge sums of money. That and more on the weekly news roundtable.