Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published October 21, 2016 at 6:00 PM EDT

There will be a new executive in Summit County following the election... we hear parts of a debate between the candidates, which took a decidely different tone than what's played out on our televisions these last few weeks.

What's Ohio's Secretary of State saying about 'rigged election' accusations? The panel explores how state leaders are coming out to resassure voters.

And what exactly is a violence 'interrupter'? That and much more on our weekly regional roundtable.

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau 

Chris Quinn, Vice President of Content, cleveland.com

Dan Shingler, Crain's Cleveland Business

