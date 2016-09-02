Weekly News Roundtable

The roundtable will discuss House Bill 180, which bans governments from enacting local hiring laws. The City of Cleveland filed a lawsuit against the state arguing that the law challenges the city's right to self governance.

The journalists will also discuss the Senate race, local visits by the presidential candidates and the latest news from area colleges-- the University of Akron, Kent State and Ohio State.

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Quinn, cleveland.com

Dan Shingler, Crain's Cleveland Business