The Sound of Ideas

Weekly News Roundtable

Published August 26, 2016 at 1:04 PM EDT

More than 3,000 deaths.  Were it a flood, or a hurricane, we'd call it an epic disaster. But that's the true number of people who've unintentionally died from drug overdoses in Ohio this past year. We'll also check the response from Congresswoman Marcia Fudge to comments made by presidential candidate Donald Trump on living conditions for black Americans. Plus, a missile defense system being based in Portage County?

Karen Kasler, Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief

Chris Quinn, Vice President for Content, Cleveland.com

Steve Gleydura, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

