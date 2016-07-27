© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Barack Obama and Joe Biden Speak Wednesday at the DNC

Published July 27, 2016 at 6:08 PM EDT
Courtesy: DemConvention.com
Courtesy: DemConvention.com

On day three of the DNC in Philadelphia, President Barack Obama is the final speaker of the evening, just before Vice President Joe Biden. Local and Philadelphia journalists and a round-table of political scientists will recap the night on The Sound of Ideas.

Plus, a record-breaking group of youths in Philadelphia are experssing what they would do if they were President of the United States. We will hear from a local Boys & Girls Club about their potential Oval Office plans. 

-Karen Kasler, Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief, ideastream
-Clare Malone, Politics Reporter, FiveThirtyEight
-Tom MacDonald. Reporter, WHYY
-Meredith Turner, Ohio Immigration and Community Liaison for Senator Sherrod Brown
-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University 
-John Green, Ph.D., Director, Bliss Institute of Applied Politics,  University of Akron 
-Danielle Sarver Coombs, Ph.D.,  Associate Professor, School of Journalism & Mass Comm.,  Kent State University
-Steven Dettelbach, Former US Attorney

The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Gabriel Kramer
Gabriel Kramer is a Filipino-American journalist from Medina, Ohio. He studied journalism at Kent State University and is a proud member of the Asian American Journalists Association.
