Barack Obama and Joe Biden Speak Wednesday at the DNC
On day three of the DNC in Philadelphia, President Barack Obama is the final speaker of the evening, just before Vice President Joe Biden. Local and Philadelphia journalists and a round-table of political scientists will recap the night on The Sound of Ideas.
Plus, a record-breaking group of youths in Philadelphia are experssing what they would do if they were President of the United States. We will hear from a local Boys & Girls Club about their potential Oval Office plans.
-Karen Kasler, Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief, ideastream
-Clare Malone, Politics Reporter, FiveThirtyEight
-Tom MacDonald. Reporter, WHYY
-Meredith Turner, Ohio Immigration and Community Liaison for Senator Sherrod Brown
-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University
-John Green, Ph.D., Director, Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, University of Akron
-Danielle Sarver Coombs, Ph.D., Associate Professor, School of Journalism & Mass Comm., Kent State University
-Steven Dettelbach, Former US Attorney