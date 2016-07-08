Weekly Regional News Roundup

Our roundtable of area journalists react to the week filled with violence around the country-- most recently the sniper attack on police officers in Dallas. Plus, police shootings in questionable circumstances in Louisiana and Minneapolis caused an African-American officer in Warrensville Heights to take to Facebook in a video that went viral calling out fellow officers who display racist tendencies.

Cleveland officials are working to pass a municipal income tax increase; new businesses are opening up in the Downtown Arcade; and three players from the Tribe were named American League All-Stars.

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Quinn, cleveland.com

ML Schultze, WKSU