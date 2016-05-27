Weekly Regional News Roundup

Our weekly reporters news roundtable covered: RNC preparations; Ohio governor John Kasich's wish to hang on to his delegates; CSU's RNC study; early voting challenge; judicial reform in Cuyahoga County; Cleveland's youth violence plan; Ohio Auditor Dave Yost blasting the state Department of Education over charter school issues; a restraining order against the defunding of Planned Parenthood; and the Port Columbus airport being renamed for John Glenn.

Chris Quinn, cleveland.com