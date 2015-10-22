Weekly Regional News Roundup

Rick Jackson and our panel of area journalists discuss the week's top stories including: Cuyahoga County's budget hearings; the Ohio Senate defunding Planned Parenthood; First Lady Michelle Obama teaming up with LeBron James to promote higher education; Governor Kasich's poll numbers; Mary Taylor's decision on whether to run for Governor; the GOP's plan to charge journalists to cover the RNC; U of Akron's President Scott Scarborough's State of the University speech; and possible vote hacking in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's fan vote.

Andrew Meyer, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Northeast Ohio Media Group