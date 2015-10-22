© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Roundup

Published October 22, 2015 at 8:34 PM EDT

Rick Jackson and our panel of area journalists discuss the week's top stories including: Cuyahoga County's budget hearings; the Ohio Senate defunding Planned Parenthood; First Lady Michelle Obama teaming up with LeBron James to promote higher education; Governor Kasich's poll numbers; Mary Taylor's decision on whether to run for Governor; the GOP's plan to charge journalists to cover the RNC; U of Akron's President Scott Scarborough's State of the University speech; and possible vote hacking in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's fan vote.

Andrew Meyer, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Northeast Ohio Media Group

 

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Amy Cummings
See stories by Amy Cummings