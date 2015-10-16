Regional News Roundup

Our panel discussed Governor and Republican presidential hopeful John Kasich's unveiling of his new policy plan; the Tamir Rice investigation; the Cleveland Police officers facing disciplinary hearings over the fatal chase and shootings of Timothy Russel and Malissa Williams; the class action lawsuit being filed against Cleveland Public Power, alleging they overcharged customers; the Cuyahoga County budget that includes $60.4 million in improvements for Progressive Field and Quicken Loans Arena along with $10 million for early childhood education and quality preschools.

Chris Quinn, Northeast Ohio Media Group

Chris Tye, WKYC