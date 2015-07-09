Weekly Regional Round-up

The 'Cleveland 8' calls out the prosecutor demanding action against the officers on the scene when Tamir Rice was killed. Also on the reporter's roundtable Friday morning, the brashness of John Kasich. It comes up from time to time, but we're used to the Governor's persona, but there is concern that his in-your-face style might hurt his presidential campaign. And LeBron brings Hollywood home. Join Rick Jackson for the regional round-up at 9:00 on 90.3.

Christopher Quinn, vice president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

Karen Kasler, chief correspondent, Statehouse News Bureau

M.L. Schultze, reporter & digital editor, WKSU