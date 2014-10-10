Weekly Regional Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published October 10, 2014 at 2:00 PM EDT
Cleveland cops will soon be able to say, 'you're on candid camera.' But the reasoning for body cameras is very serious. One suburban department isn't thinking cameras as it prepares to bury the department canine amid community anger that the dog's death was avoidable, and an apology from his human partner. And we'll rock the list of who's now eligible for the next induction ceremonies at Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Join host Rick Jackson for The Sound of Ideas.Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
M.L. Schultze, digital editor and reporter, WKSU
Christopher Quinn, vice president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

