The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional Roundup

Published March 14, 2014 at 2:00 PM EDT
Enhancement and better use of the Lake Erie shoreline is front and center this week, as Cleveland makes a deal with a top developer. but that's not the only repurposing taking shape around town!
We'll also look at the Governor's mid biennium review... with his proposed tax changes. And wouldn't you love to take a tax bite from the Baltimore Ravens or New York Yankees when they're in town? Turns out -- we already do - and some visiting players aren't happy about it. Join Rick Jackson for The Sound of Ideas reporter's roundtable this morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Karen Kasler, chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group
M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU

Paul Cox
