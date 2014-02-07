© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional Round-up

Published February 7, 2014 at 2:00 PM EST
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

If the idea of state legislators flocking to a firing range for some gun play over lunch is a bit unnerving, take heart. They were there in the name of research for a potential new state law. The roundtable will also discuss the decision by University of Akron to drop more than four dozen academic offerings. And, there's more on United's move to reduce flight departures from Hopkins airport.Karen Kasler, chief of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group
M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox